Wednesday was interim Superintendent Mike Davis’ first Krum ISD board meeting in the position since he retired just over seven years ago, and he had plenty to contend with.
One of the first agenda items concerned a draft of the district budget for 2020-21.
Like all districts wading through the pandemic and its consequences this year, Krum ISD officials had to sort through the budgetary maze using best guesses around tax rates, property appraisals and state funding.
With the expectation that it would change, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Moore estimated a property tax rate of $1.3576 per $100 property valuation. That is just over 3 cents lower than the current tax rate.
Ultimately, the Texas Education Agency will determine districts’ tax rates based on the rise of local property appraisals. Put simply, districts with large growth in property values must have a lower tax rate to slow the rise in property taxes. The more property value, the lower the tax rate.
The average home value in the district was $182,507 in 2019, according to the Denton Central Appraisal District. If Krum ISD were to adopt the estimated rate, and an owner’s appraised property value didn’t rise, that would amount to $93 less a year in property taxes for the average home value.
Looking at the roughly $800,000 spent by the district to remain within the Denton County Special Education Cooperative, board member Sue Real asked if it would be possible to have a cheaper program in-house.
While he couldn’t produce an exact figure, Moore said it would cost significantly less to operate a program that would be specific to Krum ISD.
“There’s not a magic number to this, but [the cost] is extremely high,” Davis said. “It’s always been high.”
“Please don’t misunderstand,” Real responded. “It’s extremely important that we have highly qualified people doing this job.”
Davis floated the idea of forming a separate program with Ponder ISD that would serve only those two districts. Any such move would likely be at least a year away in order to give the co-op enough time to reconfigure.
Argyle ISD, another of the larger districts involved in the cooperative, has recently talked about leaving to form its own in-house special education program.
In addition to the budget draft, board members were presented a retroactive grading system loosely based on a system used by Keller ISD.
Students at the Krum Early Education Center will still receive skill-based grading, but grades 2-12 will be on a pass/fail system for the fourth nine-week grading period of last school year. Students who pass will get a grade of 100%, while those who fail will have received 69%.
Grades for the third and fourth grading periods will be averaged to come up with a semester grade. Davis said the policy, which was approved by board members Wednesday, overrides the previous policy for report cards in the 2019-20 school year.
Davis served as Krum ISD’s superintendent for five years before Cody Carroll took over in 2013. Carroll’s resignation and retirement letter were accepted by the board on April 8.
District spokeswoman Taylor Poston said there will eventually be a search committee of board and community members in addition to district employees tasked with designing a profile of attributes they want in the next superintendent.
“That’s kind of the long-term plan,” Poston said. “Obviously, the coronavirus has had a bit of an impact on this.”
She said it’s unclear when they’ll be able to piece together a search committee. Davis was a natural choice for an interim superintendent because of his history with the district, she said.
“He understands the ins and outs of what makes Krum ISD Krum ISD,” Poston said via phone Thursday.