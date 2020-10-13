Future residential development, calendar changes and more are among the issues on deck for Krum ISD school board members Wednesday evening.
The board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at 1200 Bobcat Blvd. in Krum.
Interim Superintendent Mike Davis will report on several important issues for Krum ISD parents and residents.
He’ll review aspects of future residential developments in the district. He’s also slated to talk about the district’s asynchronous learning plan, which was due to the Texas Education Agency on Oct. 1.
School boards across the state had to approve such plans for online students before sending the asynchronous programs off to the state for review. All districts in the state had to submit a plan in order to receive attendance-based funding from the state.
Davis also will present the district’s enrollment and average daily attendance, which is an important funding metric. Gov. Greg Abbott previously confirmed the state would extend its funding for online students, provided schools offer in-person instruction for those who want it, for an additional six weeks.
Board members will consider revisions to the 2020-21 school calendar just before they vote on the consent agenda.