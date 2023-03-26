KRUM — Over a dozen Krum High School students chalked up messages in front of the school building and on Bobcat Boulevard to show their frustration with the abrupt termination of Principal Robert White.

The students wrote messages such as “Bring back Mr. White,” “Mr. White supported us, we support him” and “We love Mr. White” on Saturday afternoon at the campus.

Krum High School students use chalk to write messages of support in former Principal Robert White's parking space. Over a dozen students got together Saturday to show their frustration with White's abrupt termination.
Krum High School student Kyley White, center, and two other students write messages in support of former Principal Robert White on Saturday. 

