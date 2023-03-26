KRUM — Over a dozen Krum High School students chalked up messages in front of the school building and on Bobcat Boulevard to show their frustration with the abrupt termination of Principal Robert White.
The students wrote messages such as “Bring back Mr. White,” “Mr. White supported us, we support him” and “We love Mr. White” on Saturday afternoon at the campus.
Student Anyla Paschall said she was left mad and frustrated when she found out White was no longer the principal.
Paschall wanted to write supportive messages at the school and to send a message to the Krum ISD school board and superintendent that the student body is not happy with the decision.
“Mr. White was just so amazing to everyone,” Paschall said. “Everyone saw him — he was at every sporting event, every marching band contest — he was there for everyone all the time.”
The Krum school board did not renew White’s contract for the next academic year. As the information went public, White was abruptly terminated.
An online petition asking Krum ISD to reconsider the decision has been signed by over 250 people.
“In the short time Robert White served as principal, he has made a great impact on parents, teachers, and especially the students at Krum High School,” the petition reads. “He has shown support to our programs, staff and students. His impact has been felt throughout the entire KHS community.”
The school board appointed White as principal in 2021. He had previously served as principal at Mexia High School in Mexia ISD and has worked in education for over 30 years, according to his biography on Krum ISD's website.
This is not the first time the Krum school board has decided to part ways with a Krum High School administrator. In 2018, the board authorized a voluntary separation agreement with former Vice Principal Bernard Lightfoot during a contentious meeting.
Krum ISD's spokesperson did not respond by Sunday evening to a request for more information about White's termination.
Student Kyley White said the principal would travel to support the students in extracurricular activities. She said she was devastated when she found out her principal was no longer employed.
“When I found out the news, I cried because he's just been such an amazing principal,” said Kyley White, who is not related to Robert White.
Student Emily Partida remembers when she used to sit alone at lunch and had no one to talk to. The principal took notice and would sit beside her to support her.
“That just shows that he cares passionately about his students,” Partida said of Robert White. “And that means a lot to me because that shows me that not only does he care, but he also looks after everyone in the school.”
Students and class organizations would work with White on ways to improve their school. Paschall said student morale, grades and attendance have improved under his leadership.
“And so with Mr. White gone, I don't know if students are going to have, like, the ally when they need something changed, when something's just not working,” Paschall said.
Students plan to speak in a public forum during the next school board meeting on April 19. Students also plan to wear black T-shirts that say “Bring Back Mr. White” and “Colossians 3:23-24,” the principal's favorite Bible verse.
“Everyone cares. That’s the difference,” Paschall said. “It's not just this group of students — it’s not just the people that play football, it's not just the people that are in the band. It's everyone — it’s affected everyone.”
