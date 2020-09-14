All classes for Krum High School and Krum Middle School will be online-only through Friday, Sept. 25, after two more staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The district announced Sunday that the next day's classes would all be online, and officials decided Monday to close the two campuses for the next two weeks.
"During this time, please remember to stay socially distanced from individuals who do not reside within your home," district officials said in an email to parents. "These actions are being taken by the district in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 on the KMS and KHS campuses."
Students at other Krum ISD schools will continue in-person classes. The two closed campuses will reopen Monday, Sept. 28.
Athletics is also impacted, with football canceled through the next two games. Other UIL sports, including volleyball, tennis and cross country, will continue as scheduled.
Krum ISD started with in-person instruction on Aug. 19. About 75% of students districtwide opted for in-person classes this year.
As of Sunday evening, four staff members at Krum Middle School had tested positive for the virus, and two high school staff members as well as a high school student had tested positive. The district is updating cases on its website but is not reporting them to Denton County Public Health.