Nearly one in five Krum ISD staffers had contracted the coronavirus by Jan. 24, according to the most recent data releases from the state government.
All 60 of those staffers were not concurrently infected.
They had been confirmed and reported to the Texas Department of State Health Services from late July until the end of the most recent reporting period on Jan. 24.
Information is voluntarily reported to the state, which then compiles and releases updates each week. Not all districts and campuses make full reports each week.
KISD had 314 fulltime employees working in the district earlier in the 2020-21 school year, according to documents obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle though the Texas Public Information Act.
That meant 19.11% of staffers had contracted the virus, which was the highest rate of any local school district.
The Record-Chronicle isolated and analyzed state data for eight local districts, including Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Argyle ISD trailed behind KISD with the second highest staff infection rate of those districts with 16.07%, which was followed by Sanger ISD with 13.94%, Lake Dallas ISD with 10.76%, Aubrey ISD with 8.92%, Denton ISD with 6.9%, Pilot Point with 2.53% and Ponder with 0.95%.
KISD also led local school districts in student infection rates, according to an analysis of state data.
The district weighed in with a student infection rate of 6.09% when comparing the total number of student infections confirmed to the number of total district enrollment.
The Texas DSHS only includes infections among students who have some on-campus interaction, so it's possible that rate is actually higher.
The other districts ranked as follows:
- Argyle ISD — 3.6%
- Lake Dallas ISD — 3.43%
- Pilot Point ISD — 2.68%
- Aubrey ISD — 2.35%
- Denton ISD — 2.2%
- Sanger ISD — 2.19%
Not enough information was available for Ponder ISD to determine a student infection rate.
Once again, Krum led other districts when it came to student infection rates on individual campuses. Much like the above, actual student infection rates might be higher in reality due to how the state categorizes infections in its weekly reports.
The 10 campuses ranked by infection rate are as follows:
- Krum High — 9.41%
- Selz Middle (Pilot Point ISD) — 8.29%
- Krum Middle — 6.57%
- Sanger High — 5.69%
- Lake Dallas High — 5.42%
- Argyle High — 5.3%
- Dyer Elementary — 5.19%
- Ryan Elementary — 4.22%
- Pilot Point High — 4.09%
- Guyer High (Denton ISD) — 4.08%
It has been typical of the past several weeks for larger schools to, of course, register more virus infections but for smaller districts to net higher infection rates.