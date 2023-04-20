Kimberly Burns, a Krum resident with kids in the school district, spoke in support of former Krum High School Principal Robert White. White resigned after the district opted not to renew his contract for the 2023-24 school year. His departure prompted protests from Krum High School students, and accusations from locals that the district had unfairly ended White’s leadership.
Almost one month after Krum ISD students protested the ousting of a popular principal, a local parent chided district officials for their handling of the termination at the latest school board meeting.
“I’m here because I’m frustrated,” said Kimberly Burns. “I’m also here because I’ve had multiple teachers, staff and people within the district and community reach out to me to speak on their behalf.”
Burns, who declined to make any additional comments following the Wednesday evening meeting, told board members and district leaders that she had prayerfully considered speaking publicly about the board’s decision last month to not renew former Krum High School Principal Robert White’s contract.
White had not responded to a request for comment by Thursday evening.
“Mr. White is still employed by the district,” Krum ISD Superintendent Jason Cochran said in an email. “He did, however, resign effective at the end of his 2022-2023 contract and will not return next year.”
Cochran said that, after White resigned, teachers and staff were notified in a faculty meeting the following day. A retired administrator was brought in to lead the high school campus in the meantime. The school district is conducting a search for a new principal.
Burns said she taught for 10 years in a neighboring district, and that her experience as an educator taught her that students thrive when they have a reliable adult in their lives who keeps the lines of communication open and wants the best for students’ future.
“And that’s how Mr. White earned the trust and respect from the majority of students at KHS. He showed up when no one else did,” Burns said.
Last month, students told the Denton Record-Chronicle that White greeted them at the door of the high school in the morning, and that he attended students’ athletic events and performances. One student, who joined others as they wrote messages of support for White in chalk around the high school last month, said the former principal would join students who ate alone in the cafeteria at lunch.
Supporters posted a petition online to press the district to keep White in his position. As of Thursday afternoon, nearly 300 people have signed the petition.
“Mr. White has wholeheartedly supported and encouraged our student body,” one supporter wrote on the petition. “He not only has shown up for everything, he has taken time to inspire and encourage every student. No matter your background, home life, or walk in life, he has always been there to be your biggest supporter. Mr. White is by far the best principal I have ever had, much less, Krum has ever had. He has inspired so many to do better and be able to achieve the things they never thought they could.”
Burns told board members that White didn’t shy away from students or parents when they had complaints.
“Was he perfect? No. Was he there? Yes,” Burns said.
Burns has had children in Krum ISD for the last 15 years, and said White’s presence set him apart from other school leaders. She told the board that the Krum High School varsity girls track team won district for the first time in the school’s history.
“I didn’t see a single administrator there. No one posted about that accomplishment. School history. The first time. No one was there,” Burns said. “Mr. White would have been there, cheering on the sidelines.”
Burns said there is an atmosphere of secrecy and negativity within the district.
“Teaching integrity, providing quality education and encouraging positive changes must be the top priorities moving forward. Personal friendships, bending rules to benefit the ones we like, meetings behind closed doors to sway things in a direction that best suits certain people needs to stop,” Burns said.
Burns said White stood up to district authorities who allegedly tried to hold private meetings about scholarship money, make decisions to benefit their own children and bend rules.
“He questioned that and he’s not here,” Burns said. “I’m here because I wanted on record that I feel the decision not to renew his contract was the wrong one. The students who’ve come are the ones who are going to be missing out the most.”
Cochran said the board’s decision to not renew White’s contract was unrelated to Burns’ allegations.
“There is zero truth to the allegation that any decisions were made in response to scholarships,” he said.
When approached after the meeting, others in attendance — who declined to be identified — said White’s termination is part of a lager issue with the school district’s culture, which they said has grown more anxious in recent years.
