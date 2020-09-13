Krum ISD announced Sunday that Krum High School and Krum Middle School will be switching to remote instruction effective Monday after it became aware of two additional staff COVID-19 cases impacting those schools.
The district stated that switching to remote learning would be the best course of action for protecting students and staff, as well as allowing it to conduct contact tracing and thoroughly clean each campus.
"Right now, we are only closing the campuses and enacting remote learning for all KMS and KHS students for tomorrow [Sept. 14]," district spokesperson Taylor Poston stated via e-mail. "We plan on communicating further information and details on when in-person learning will resume for those enrolled in that instructional delivery method tomorrow."
Last week, a district employee and cheerleader each tested positive for the coronavirus. The district said it learned of the cases Thursday.
The district's COVID-19 case tracker shows eight total cases as of Sunday, with seven — six staff and one student — being from Krum High and Middle.