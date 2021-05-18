Tiffany O’Neal, 47, was sentenced Monday in federal court for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars in financial aid payments to herself and her husband while working at the University of North Texas.
The judge sentenced her to five years of federal probation and ordered her to pay $234,113 in restitution.
The maximum penalty was up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000, as well as up to three years of supervised release.
O’Neal worked in the UNT financial aid office while a student for roughly five years, during 2012-17.
She was an undergraduate majoring in English and technical writing from 2006-14 after which she majored in interdisciplinary studies as a graduate student until 2017.
Her husband was a graduate educational administration major from 2012-17.
In a statement emailed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday evening, UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said O’Neal was fired after a UNT Police Department investigation “revealed fraudulent activities.”
“UNT officials initially uncovered the fraud during an internal audit, at which time the university also implemented multiple control measures to prevent similar fraudulent activity in [the] future,” Gullett wrote.
During her time at UNT, according to court documents, O’Neal misappropriated about $230,000 in financial aid money split between her and her husband, Timothy Sanchez.
That included more than $153,000 in financial aid to her husband and another $80,000 for herself.
Over those five years, O’Neal “knowingly and willfully increased her own financial aid awards by submitting fictitious expenses relating to her financial aid applications and also requesting fellow employees in the financial aid office to approve and process increases for her personal expenses,” according to court documents.
Court filings listed Frank Warren Henderson as O’Neal’s attorney. A person who answered the phone at Henderson’s office Tuesday afternoon said he wasn’t in the office.
O’Neal was fired from UNT in August 2018 while under investigation, according to a report from the North Texas Daily, and she pleaded guilty to one count of federal student loan fraud on Nov. 19, 2020, according to court documents obtained by the Record-Chronicle.