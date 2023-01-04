Are you rubbing your eyes and clearing your throat more than usual? Blame the trees.
In Texas, Ashe juniper trees, also known as mountain cedars, are the culprit behind the allergy condition called cedar fever, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around mid-December, juniper trees begin pollinating for the season, and it’s usually triggered by cold weather.
After an arctic blast sent temperatures plummeting in Dallas-Fort Worth ahead of the holidays, cedar pollen production kicked off — and it could surge in 2023 — said Jonathan Motsinger, Central Texas operations department head with the Forest Service.
“There’s potential it could be more significant and last a little bit later than when it typically does, so we may see it stretching further into February or maybe early March,” Motsinger said.
What causes cedar fever?
Cedar fever is an allergic reaction to pollen released by the male Ashe juniper.
Ashe junipers are distinguished for their large, radiating branches and shaggy bark, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center plant database. Female trees often sprout blue berrylike cones, and the male trees are responsible for releasing pollen.
While most prevalent in Central Texas, local foresters said pockets of North Texas are home to juniper trees. Pollen also travels by wind, which can spread the allergens to people who don’t live near the trees.
“Sometimes you might be experiencing allergies, and there’s no juniper trees anywhere close, but that pollen is being carried all the way into other areas,” Motsinger said.
Although cedar fever season is hard to predict, it’s likely to be more severe than usual because of below-average rainfall forecast for 2023, he said.
“Allergies could be more severe because getting occasional, periodic rainfall helps to clear the air a little bit,” Motsinger said. “It traps the pollen in the air or that has accumulated on trees or branches or other things.”
He added that a prolonged cedar fever season could also exacerbate spring allergies, resulting in more pollen in the air and less time to recover.
“We go straight from cedar fever into oak pollen allergies, so there might not be much reprieve in between those two,” Motsinger said.
Tips to ward off allergies
Even if you don’t have allergies, highly concentrated areas of juniper trees could affect you.
To get your sniffling and sneezing under control, there’s a few things you can do to combat cedar fever, according to the Forest Service.
Take an over-the-counter antihistamine.
Monitor your area’s pollen count.
Keep your windows and doors closed.
Limit time spent outdoors. Try planning outdoor activities in the afternoon, when pollen counts are typically lower.
Change air filters in your car and home.
Regularly dust and vacuum.
Consider wearing a face mask.
