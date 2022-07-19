Local school districts are putting a festive flourish on back-to-school fairs this summer, offering at least some superficial relief for families squeezed by inflation, surging housing costs and the kind of blistering heat that delivers big utility bills.
But local officials are finding that more families — more students — need school supplies ahead of the 2022-23 year.
“We’re taking registration for families who need donated school supplies,” said Courtney Martin, Denton ISD’s community engagement specialist. “I know that last year, we set out to have enough for 4,000. We’ve got more than 3,300 signed up, and we might have to close registration.”
Gary Henderson, the executive director of the United Way of Denton County, said that the local nonprofit agency is forecasting a need for more donations for families preparing for the upcoming school year.
“The things that we were all already buying — housing, food, gas — we’re paying $500 more for them a month,” Henderson said.
Henderson said that Denton County’s working poor were already feeling the pain of rising rents before the pandemic. But since eviction moratoriums expired and demand for housing in North Texas has swelled, inflation has only tightened the vise on poor families.
“The rising property values, residential and commercial, that we’ve experienced in the last couple of years — that translates into increased property taxes six months ago as master leases were maturing,” Henderson said. “The working-poor household that was paying a $800 lease for one bedroom has seen, from 2021, increase 40 to 50%.”
Henderson said that nonprofits that specialize in relief for poor Americans had a simple formula to measure economic stress going into the pandemic: A single event could toss an entire family into chronic financial crisis — a sick child, a car repair or a job loss.
“That rental increase going up 40% — that was that event for so many families,” he said. “It’s never more important than now, with the financial problems of housing, gasoline and groceries hitting those of lesser means, for those who have the means to step up.”
Henderson said United Way will support Martin and other Denton County public school officials who are coordinating school supply collections.
“We’ll be following Courtney’s lead,” he said.
Other area school districts are preparing for higher demand for donations. Reece Waddell, a spokesperson for Sanger ISD, said the district is bracing for more need.
“Last year in 2021-2022, we received more of a demand for school supplies compared to years past,” Waddell said in an email. “This year, we are expecting an increase in demand as well. This is primarily due to an influx of students and COVID-19 related hardships.”
In Krum, New Life Baptist Church and Krum First United Methodist Church are preparing their joint annual backpack drive.
To donate school supplies to Denton ISD, send an email to Martin at cmartin@dentonisd.org. To sign up to volunteer at Denton ISD’s two back-to-school fairs, register online. To donate school supplies to Sanger ISD, call Margarita Dunn at 940-458-7438 or email mdunn@sangerisd.net.
If your business or group is hosting a school supply collection or event and would like to be included in the Denton Record-Chronicle listing, email details to cbreeding@dentonrc.com.