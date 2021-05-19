Argyle ISD
Foundation names top teachers at campuses
The Argyle Education Foundation recently selected the top teacher from each campus as this year’s Golden Eagle Teachers of the Year.
They are:
- Amy Young of Hilltop Elementary School
- Hillary Laird of Argyle West Elementary School
- Patience Knotts of Argyle Intermediate School
- Kristi Thetford of Argyle Middle School
- Jeanna Sutton of Argyle High School
The secondary and elementary teachers of the year will be announced on May 24.
Argyle High School
Class of 2021’s top students honored
Isabelle Gilbert and Sarah Crowder were named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of Argyle High School’s recently graduated Class of 2021.
Gilbert plans to attend the University of Texas to study biomedical engineering.
Crowder also plans to attend UT, to study journalism.
The seniors had their commencement ceremony alongside classmates in Grapevine on Tuesday night.
High schooler now state design champion
Argyle High student Izzy Wolfe won the UIL state championship in hair and makeup design.
Wolfe’s designs were for Don Quixote and Cervantes in Man of La Mancha.
Journalism students win top honors at meet
High school journalism students earned several Tops in Texas at the Interscholastic League Press Conference Spring Meet State.
They broke the Argyle High School record for the most top honors earned.
- Ashlynn Roberts won news writing
- Sarah Crowder, Trinity Flaten and Nicholas West won video story
- Katie Ray won general news photo
- Nicholas West won sports action photo
- Nicholas West won photo portfolio.
Krum ISD
Krum High School
Krum High yearbook staff receives award
The Krum High School yearbook staff was recognized by a yearbook vendor “for their outstanding contribution to scholastic journalism,” according to a Krum ISD news release.
The vendor, Balfour Yearbooks, will include the KHS 2021 yearbook in its year-end book.
Fewer than 5% of yearbook staffs earn the distinction, according to the release.