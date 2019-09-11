Area
Retired school personnel meeting
The school year’s first meeting of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will be at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
All retired school personnel from the area are invited to attend the brunch, which will be at Lewisville Church of Christ at 901 College Parkway.
After new officers are introduced, Jacob Dunham, a representative of the Texas Retired Teacher Association, will outline the benefits of joining the organization.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book, as well as a nonperishable food item, for donation. Meetings are typically held on the third Thursday of each month from September through May.