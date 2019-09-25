190919_drc_news_UNT Pre-K_04.JPG
Area

Tickets on sale for fundraising dinner

Denton Christian Preschool will host its 31st annual Mexican Supper from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1114 W. University Drive.

Chicken, beef and cheese enchiladas will be served alongside rice and beans, sauces, drinks and dessert. Tickets sell for $12 for adults and $8 for children younger than 10.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by going to https://bit.ly/30JiYyY. All proceeds go toward lowering tuition costs for low-income families.

The event is open to the public, and those on the move will be able to take food to-go. Call 940-383-3332 for more information.

University of North Texas

Spots open for pre-K program

Four spots are still open for the UNT Language and Literacy Fall Pre-K Program during this school year, and scholarship money is still available for those who apply.

The program benefits 4- to 6-year-olds who struggle with literacy, preliteracy skills and language skills. Bilingual specialists are available.

Classes are held Tuesdays, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the UNT Speech and Hearing Center, 907 W. Sycamore St.

Nine spots are open for next summer’s program, and scholarship money would cover most tuition costs.

Tags

