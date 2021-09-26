The Denton Area Retired School Personnel group is set to host an event featuring author Helen Munday, an American immigrant from South Africa.
Munday, who was in South Africa during the apartheid era, made her journey to America at the age of 21 and wrote a book detailing her experiences called My Dream, America.
The event is set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Long Road in Denton. All retired Denton school personnel are invited to attend.
Argyle ISD
Foundation names AISD Teachers of the Year
The Argyle Education Foundation has announced the 2021 Argyle ISD Lisa M.Z. Endowment Teachers of the Year.
Amy Young from Hilltop Elementary School was recognized as the district’s Primary Teacher of the Year and Jeanna Sutton from Argyle High School was recognized as the Argyle ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, with both being named Golden Eagle award winners.
The other winners of the Golden Eagle awards are Hillary Laird for Argyle West Elementary School, Patience Knotts for Argyle Intermediate School and Kristi Thetford for Argyle Middle School.
Middle School bands win national awards
The Argyle Middle School Honor Winds Band and Symphonic Band have both been recognized as national award winners.
The Honor Winds Band, led by instructor Evan Fletcher, has been selected as a national winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Wind Band Honors Project. The band was selected as one of the 236 schools recognized for the award across the nation.
Meanwhile, the Symphonic Band, led by instructor Bojan Gutic, was honored with a Citation of Excellence by the Foundation for Music Education. The band was chosen as one of four Class AA bands in the state.
The Citation of Excellence project aims to award excellence in non-varsity high school and middle school bands. The top 25% of entrants are recognized as Citation Winners, with the second 25% named as Commended Winners.