VFW essay competition now taking entries
Two contests hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Phil Miller Post 2205 are open to submissions through midnight Nov. 15.
The Voice of Democracy contest is offered to high schoolers. Essays must be 300-400 words long and voice-recorded. This year’s theme is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The Patriot’s Pen contest is open to sixth through eighth graders enrolled in public, private or home-school programs. Essays must be 300-400 words, and this year’s theme is “What Is Patriotism to Me.”
Information packets have been sent to area schools. Applications and additional information can be found at vfw.org. More information is also available by calling the contests’ chairperson at 940-365-0723.
Guyer High School
Math teacher selected for national award
Guyer High School math teacher Bridget Matamoros-Motal was the Texas teacher awarded this year’s Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
She will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, a certificate signed by the president and a trip to Washington to be recognized alongside her fellow awardees.
She began her teaching career in Denton ISD and has worked in the district for 12 years. She was recognized by the Denton school board last week for her accomplishment.
Denton ISD
Superintendent up for national recognition
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson was recently named one of five finalists for a statewide award.
He represents Region 11 for the 2020 Superintendent of the Year award presented by the Texas Association of School Boards.
All finalists will be interviewed later this month, and the statewide winner will be announced during this year’s TASB convention. The winner’s school district will receive $5,000, and the winner will receive a ring from Balfour. The four other finalists’ districts will receive $1,000 each.
— Compiled by Marshall Reid