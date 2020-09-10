Krum ISD
Employee commended after statewide publication
Krum ISD school board members commended Public Information Officer Taylor Poston after an article she wrote was picked up by Texas Lone Star magazine.
The magazine is published by the Texas Association of School Boards, an organization that provides training and guidance to school boards while also lobbying state legislatures in favor of public education.
Poston's article covered the unusual graduation Krum high schoolers had this past summer at Texas Motor Speedway. Many county high schools held similar ceremonies because the venue allowed for proper social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.
IN THE AREA
Lewisville school retirees to meet virtually Sept. 17
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will pick back up with a virtual meeting at 9:45 a.m. on Sept. 17.
The meeting will be held on Zoom, and meetings will now be held monthly through May.
Jacob Dunham from the Association Member Benefits Advisors will give a presentation on benefits offered through the Texas Retired Teacher Association.
Please call 972-436-7907 for more information.