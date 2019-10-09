Area
Retired school personnel meeting announcement
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Lewisville ISD’s administrative center, 1565 W. Main St. in Lewsiville.
Bill Lee, marketing director for Lewisville ISD, will be a guest speaker. Light refreshments will be served, and all attendees are eligible to win door prizes.
Attendees are asked to bring a new or gently used book for the Children’s Book Project, as well as a nonperishable food item to be donated to a local food bank. For more information, call 972-436-7907.
Free financial literacy program for students
Banzai, a financial literacy program, is available in five local schools.
The online program is supplemented by printed workbooks. Through a partnership with First United Bank, the program is free in 31 schools across the state.
Borman, Rivera, Alexander and Newton Rayzor elementary schools in Denton ISD offer the program. Krum ISD’s Dodd Intermediate School also offers the course.
Denton ISD
Students organize first Agriculture Awareness Day
Several hundred students at Newton Rayzor Elementary were treated to the school’s first Agriculture Awareness Day on Monday.
Denton High School’s agriculture program and FFA partnered to organize the event.
Students enlisted support from a variety of businesses and organizations. The Texas Farm Bureau, Southwest Dairy Farmers and Texas game wardens attended to lead educational units.
Shannon McCuistion, the district’s lead ag teacher, said she hopes to see the event become bigger and better for next year.
Money raised for Stephens Elementary School
Olive Stephens Elementary received $990 through the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser.
Money was donated to the school based upon how many people test-drove a vehicle during the event.
Krum ISD
Schools attend Morris Brothers’ presentations
Through a grant from the Krum ISD Education Foundation, students at all three district elementary schools received a special presentation to mark National Bullying Prevention Month.
The Morris Brothers’ presentation emphasized self-confidence as the first step toward stopping bullying.
Ponder ISD
Student named semifinalist
High school senior Reese Arterberry has been named a 2020 National Merit Semifinalist.
He is one of 16,000 — from a pool of more than 1.5 million — students across the country to receive the distinction.
Roughly 15,000 semifinalists will be notified by mail in February that they have been selected as finalists. From there, merit scholarships will be awarded based upon several criteria.
Selwyn School
Students will join NHS
Selwyn School students Ainoa Bergner and Sarah Gee will be formally inducted into the National Honor Society during a ceremony Friday at the school.
— Marshall Reid