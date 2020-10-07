Denton ISD
Superintendent of the Year
Jose Gonzalez of McAllen ISD was named the 2020 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of Schools Boards.
Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson was among the state finalists for the spot. Denton ISD will receive a $1,000 reward for Wilson's position as a state finalist.
Teacher named to policy fellowship
Patrick Powers, an eighth grade teacher at Myers Middle School, was named a Teach Plus Texas Policy Fellow for the 2020-21 school year.
Teach Plus is a national nonprofit that helps teachers understand and influence education policy, according to its website.
The fellowship program is one of two new programs launched for the 2020-21 school year. The other is a fellowship program for the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
In the area
Meeting announcement
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association Oct. 15 meeting will be held via Zoom beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Tim Lee, executive director of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, will be a special guest speaker.
Invitations to the virtual meeting will be emailed. Call 972-436-7907 for more information.