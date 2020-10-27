Argyle ISD
High schoolers earn testing honor
Argyle high schoolers Archisha Biswas, Isabelle Gilbert, Peyton Deffenbaugh and Billy Mykel were recently named Commended Students by the National Merit Scholarship Program.
They were so honored by scoring among the top 50,000 people to take the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Approximately 1.5 million people took the test this year.
Choir students set record
Twenty high school choir students earned their spot in the state’s All-Area process by scoring well in the All-Region competition.
That marked the third consecutive year when the record number of students earning the distinction was broken.
The competition is held annually by the Texas Music Educators Association.
The next rounds of competition will be held on Jan. 9, 2021.
— Staff report