Lake Dallas ISD
Fundraiser to take place on Thursday
Licensed drivers who are at least 18 years old will be able to support Stephens Elementary School from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, drivers can test drive a Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid minivan. The event is hosted by Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Chrysler will donate money for each test drive, with a maximum fundraising amount of $10,000.
Lake Dallas High School is located at 3016 Parkridge Drive in Corinth.
Selwyn School
Selwyn earns UNT parade award
The Selwyn School was awarded Overall Best Community Parade Entry following the University of North Texas Homecoming Parade held on Nov. 2.
This is the second year the private school, located between Denton and Copper Canyon, has won the distinction.
The winning parade entry featured students dressed as Earth, the sun, the moon and more. It also included a large likeness of Princess Unikitty, a character who originally appeared in The Lego Movie.