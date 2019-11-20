Denton Calvary Academy
Thespians become state champions
Members of the Denton Calvary Academy Drama Club were named state champions for their performance in the one-act play Digging up Dessa by Laura Schellhardt.
Students earned the distinction following the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division III competition in Kerrville on Nov. 12.
Senior Summer Roberson and junior Chase King won all-star cast, while senior Avery Rankin and sophomore Bethany Crouch received honorable mention in the same category. Junior Preston Hamilton won all-star crew.
Other cast and crew included Jake West, Olivia Neale and Kara Rankin. Students were directed by Andrea Avery Ray.
Aubrey ISD
Two charitable drives concluded
Monaco Elementary students, staff and families donated 747 items, including 261 pairs of socks to the Denton Salvation Army during the annual Socktober drive.
Additionally, members of the student council led a canned food drive that collected more than 7,000 cans of food over the past two weeks. Food will go toward the HOPE Food and Clothing Ministry in Aubrey.