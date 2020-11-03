Krum ISD
Student wins
national honor
Krum ISD high schooler Garrison Pieniazek won Reserve National Champion in this year’s National FFA Agriscience Fair for Division 1 in the Plant Systems category.
Contest participants had to present a scientific research project related to their category and present their findings to a panel of judges, according to the national organization’s website.
Area
Retired teachers
to meet virtually
The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will hold its monthly meeting virtually on Nov. 6.
All retired school personnel are invited to attend. The theme will be “thankfulness,” and a speaker will help attendees with insurance needs.
Those interested in attending should email Paula House at paulahouse@my.unt.edu for a meeting link.
Students named to dean’s list
The following students were named to the University of Dallas’ spring 2020 dean’s list by earning a GPA of at least 3.5:
- Brandon Pham of Argyle
- Brianna Bollack of Aubrey
- Kyle Chrisman of Denton
- Jillian Josefsberg of Denton
