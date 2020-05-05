Area
Scholarships for three Denton students
Tamir Turner, Corben Stephens and Summer Roberson received scholarships to Oklahoma Baptist University for the coming school year.
Turner and Stephens are seniors at Ryan High School in Denton. Roberson is a senior at Denton Calvary Academy.
Turner earned an academic grant that could potentially bring him $28,000-$36,000 over four years, according to a university press release. He plans to pursue a management degree.
Stephens earned an $11,000 scholarship that can be renewed three times for a total of $44,000. He plans to pursue a political science degree.
Roberson earned an annual $12,000 scholarship that can be renewed three times for a total of $48,000. She plans to pursue a nursing degree.
Denton ISD
Student receives scholarship to Missouri college
Guyer High School senior Ke'Min Paige was awarded a four-year scholarship to Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri.
The Promise Scholarship will give Paige $6,000 a year during her studies.
The college is a four-year residential college affiliated with the Disciples of Christ, a Protestant denomination.
High school Girl Scout earns Gold Award
Helena Coleman, a sophomore at Denton High School, recently earned her Girl Scout Gold Award.
Coleman achieved the distinction after submitting her project: "Bilingual Literacy Kits for Newton Rayzor Elementary School."
Ten Gold Award Girl Scouts are selected each year to be recognized as National Gold Award Girl Scouts, which is the organizations highest honor.
Teachers of the year
Denton ISD teachers of the year will be celebrated with a car parade in the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex parking lot Tuesday evening.
Thirty-eight teachers, one selected from each campus, will drive through the parking lot past attendees, who are also meant to be in their respective vehicles.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Superintendent Jamie Wilson will announce the elementary and secondary teachers of the year toward the parade's end.
Immaculate Conception Catholic School
Award-winning teacher
Tina Jezek, a teacher of the school, was one of the recipients of the fifth-annual "Lead. Learn. Proclaim." awards from the National Catholic Educational Association.
The awards are meant to recognize "excellence and distinguished service in Catholic school education," according to the association's website.
Jezek was previously scheduled to travel to Baltimore to collect her award in person, but the March ceremony was canceled.