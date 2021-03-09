Krum ISD
Grant funding buys laptops for kids
A $35,000 grant through the Denton County CARES grant program was used to buy 103 laptops for elementary students learning remotely.
The Krum ISD Education Foundation secured the grant.
The district’s secondary campuses had already purchased enough laptops for each student to be assigned one. Roughly one quarter of KISD students were learning remotely when the education foundation applied for the grant.
Grant money was awarded in September, but a backorder on laptops meant they didn’t arrive until recently.
Area
Local retired school personnel to meet
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association’s next meeting will begin at 9:45 a.m. on March 18 via Zoom.
Links to the meeting will be emailed to attendees.
Chelsea Burnett of the Texas Storm Chasers will be the meeting’s special guest.
Burnett will explain how to prepare for spring storms.
Call 972-436-7907 for more information.
— Staff report