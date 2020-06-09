Denton ISD
Ryan High School
Recent graduate earns
band scholarship
Morgan Cayce, a recent graduate of Ryan High School, received the Carroll McMath Band Scholarship.
Cayce played French horn and was head drum major in the high school band, and she sang soprano in the school’s choir. She sang Ryan High’s alma mater alongside Bradly Rocha during their graduation on May 21.
The award was given for “outstanding achievement in the musical arts, academics, and leadership,” according to a news release.
Cayce intends to attend Texas Woman’s University to major in music therapy with a minor in music education.
Aubrey ISD
Brockett Elementary
School honored for
helping build character
Brockett Elementary was recently given one of the 246 Promising Practices Awards.
Character.org, a nonprofit based in Washington, gives out the awards to recognize campuses with programs in place that build character in students.
All 246 campuses will be recognized during the group’s national forum in March 2021.