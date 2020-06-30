Denton ISD
Wilson named region’s superintendent of year
Denton ISD’s Jamie Wilson was recently named Superintendent of the Year for Region 11, which spans Denton and nine surrounding counties.
The award has been granted by the Texas Association of School Boards to district leaders across the state since 1984.
Association officials will interview regional awardees before selecting five finalists in late August. The state winner will be selected by early October and will receive recognition and a $5,000 award on Oct. 2 during a statewide conference.
The other four finalists will win $1,000 for their school districts.
— Staff report