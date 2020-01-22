Staff Writer
Lake Dallas ISD
Bassoonist earns All-State spot
Michael Minassian, a Lake Dallas High School senior, earned a spot in the All-State 5A Symphonic Band.
Minassian earned his spot by playing his bassoon better than competitors in a series of auditions. While he intends to pursue a degree in music education after graduation, he is not set on which school he would like to attend.
Only 2.6% of musicians who audition become earn a spot in an All-State band, according to an LDISD press release.
The All-State band will convene for rehearsal and a performance from Feb. 12-15 in San Antonio.
Area
Cookie Fiesta fundraiser
Denton Christian Preschool will hold its annual Cookie Fiesta fundraiser on Feb. 8.
The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. until noon, unless participants sell out early. It will be hosted at the preschool, 1114 W. University Drive.
For more information, call 940-383-3332.
Open House announcement
Immaculate Conception Catholic School has a variety of activities lined up for this year’s Catholic Schools Week.
Those interested are invited to a daily tour from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Jan 28 through Jan. 31.
From 8:30 to 10 a.m. Jan. 29, prospective families with children between 3 and 5 years old can attend Preschool and Kindergarten Preview Day.
A pep rally will begin at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to highlight the school’s recent North Texas Independent League Academic Championship, as well as support the basketball teams that will play in a tournament Feb. 1.
A mass will be held to mark the week at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 30 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, which is located on the same campus at 2301 N. Bonnie Brae St. in Denton.
This year’s Catholic Schools Week national theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”
Registration for ICCS will open Feb. 10 for children between 3 and 8 years old.
For more information, call 940-381-1155.
Holocaust Remembrance Week set for Texas schools
Monday will kick off the first state-mandated Holocaust Remembrance Week in Texas schools.
The date coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, an annual marker of the day Auschwitz was liberated by Allied troops.
Senate Bill 1828, which created the week, was authored by state Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio. The bipartisan bill was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott during the most recent legislative session.
Public schools across the state are instructed to include age-appropriate lessons on the Holocaust during the week. The text of the law is fairly vague as to what exactly that is to entail.