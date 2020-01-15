Argyle ISD
Argyle High School
Students tie for second in writing competition
Argyle High School students Jaclyn Harris and Sarah Crowder tied for second place in the recent Lone Star Journalism Writing Contest.
The annual contest requires students to have a general interest article published in a local newspaper. It is organized each year by the Texas Press Association and the Interscholastic League Press Conference.
The pair competed in the small school category. First place went to Brooke De Angelis from Thrall High School.
First-place winners earned a cash prize of $125. Second- and third-place winners received $100 and $75, respectively.
— Staff report