Aubrey ISD
Debaters advance to state
Aubrey High School students Harmony Moura Burk and Joseph Wofford advanced to state debate competitions after qualifying in debates at two separate performances.
They placed second at the Richardson Speech and Debate Tournament on Jan. 18 to qualify for the Texas Forensics Association State Meet in early March. The pair also placed first at the UIL District 11-4A Cross X Debate Meet on Jan. 22, earning them a spot at the state meet for cross examination debate.
The state meet is scheduled for March 20-21 at the University of Texas in Austin.
Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science
Seniors named top national scholars
Eunyoung "Lucy" Kim, Nikhil Vicas and Abhishek Joshi, studying at the University of North Texas, were among the top 300 scholars in a national competition.
Each will receive a $2,000 prize for their entries in the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search. Nearly 2,000 students from 659 high schools across the country entered the competition and 300 scholars and 40 finalists were selected.
Kim's entry looked at nanoparticle cancer treatments, while Vicas' worked to develop sensors to aide in molecular imaging. Joshi entered an algorithm that could predict which set of numbers could create the best neural network for artificial intelligence.
Each worked with a mentor to conduct research original to the student.
Area
Webinar set for board candidates
Those interested in running in school board elections are invited to attend a free webinar from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
The webinar, which will cover the demands and rewards of serving on a school board, is hosted by the Texas Association of School Boards.
Go to tasb.org/board-dev to register. Registrants will receive a recording of the webinar in the event they aren't able to attend during the allotted time.
For more information, contact TASB Board Development Services by calling 800-580-8272, ext. 2452.
Lake Dallas ISD
Event raises $3,000
Lake Dallas High School raised $3,000 during a recent fundraiser.
The fundraiser was done in connection with Chrysler Cars for Classrooms.