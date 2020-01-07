Area
Meeting announcement
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 16 in the Lewisville ISD Administrative Center, located at 1565 W. Main St.
Thomas Quinn, emergency manager for Community Emergency Response Teams, will be the guest speaker. His topic will be "Involving the Whole Community in Emergency Preparedness and Response." Light refreshments will be served, and all attendees are eligible for door prize drawings.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a new or gently used book for the Children’s Book Project, as well as a nonperishable food item for a local food bank.
Call 972-436-7907 for more information.