Area
Students earn national recognition
Eleven local students have been named candidates for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Established in 1964, the program honors distinguished graduating high school seniors from across the county.
A list of candidates posted by the U.S. Department of Education has more than 5,600 students on it. Among the locals to make the list is Hasan Mubarak, a senior at Guyer High School.
All 10 of the other locals are enrolled in the University of North Texas’ Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science. They are:
- Jessica H. Wu of Katy
- Elizabeth Y. Wei of Frisco
- Anoushka Ramesh of Katy
- Rohan S. Potru of Plano
- Alana L. Park of Denton
- Carter L. Lucas of Red Oak
- Ananya D. Kodali of Flower Mound
- Smrithi Upadhyayula of Coppell
- Jeffrey Chen of Bellaire
- Connie Hu of Frisco
Retired Denton school personnel meeting announcement
The next Denton Area Retired School Personnel meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton.
Vanessa Ellison with the city of Denton Sustainability Department will lead a presentation on recycling. Books and cash donations for the Book Project and Apple Tree Project will be collected.
All retired school personnel are invited to attend the meeting.
Retired Lewisville school personnel meeting announcement
The next meeting of the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Lewisville ISD Administrative Center.
The meeting’s theme will be “Giving Back to Our Community.” Bags containing personal care items will be assembled. A speaker from the Salvation Army will collect the bags.
Association officers will be elected for a two-year term, and light refreshments will be served. All those in attendance are eligible for door prizes, and they’re all encouraged to bring a new or gently used book for the Children’s Book Project, as well as a nonperishable food item for a local food bank.
All retired school personnel are invited. For more information, call 972-436-7907.