Area
Private school secures championship cheerleading win
Liberty Christian School cheerleaders earned first place in their division of the National High School Cheerleading Championship held in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 7.
According to a news release, students competed against teams from public and private schools across several states.
In the fall, Liberty Christian School students won first place at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state championship for the sixth year in a row.
Krum ISD
High school artist heads to state competition
Kenzie Paul, an artist at Krum High School, qualified for the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event with her painting submission.
According to a news release, Paul's was one of more than 2,000 entries, and she is one of fewer than 80 students from the region to advance to the state level.
Her painting depicts a stylized man playing a golden euphonium.
Denton ISD
Kindergartners gifted with bikes and lessons
Denton ISD's Blanton Elementary School was recently given enough bikes, helmets and other equipment to teach roughly 500 kindergartners how to ride a bike.
Lantana residents Bree and Zach Parham donated the equipment and curriculum as part of the Learn-To-Ride Program.