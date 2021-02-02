Guan

Amy Guan, a senior at the University of North Texas’ Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science. Guan was named a finalist in the 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science

Student named top 40 scholar

Amy Guan of Plano was among the top 40 scholars in the 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Guan is a senior at the University of North Texas’ Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science.

She was among 1,760 high school entrants. All 40 finalists will receive $25,000.

Those entrants will move to the next round of competition to be held virtually from March 10-17, which will narrow the pool to 10 scholars. Each of those 10 will be eligible to receive between $40,000 and $250,000.

Winners will be announced on March 17.

Guan began conducting computational chemistry research with her mentor, UNT’s Thomas Cundari, in October 2019. That work focused on the production of methanol.

Denton association announces meeting

The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will next meet at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 5 via Zoom.

Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson with Denton County Public Health, will be the meeting’s guest speaker. She will present information about COVID-19 and its vaccines.

Email Paula House at paulahouse@my.unt.edu for a link to attend the virtual meeting.

Lewisville association announces meeting

The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will next meet at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 18 via Zoom.

Stephen Thomas, executive director of the Salvation Army of Denton County, will be the day’s guest speaker.

Meetings will be held monthly from September through May, and members are asked to watch their email inboxes for invitations to each meeting. Call 972-436-7907 for more information.

Argyle ISD

Recognition night

at the stadium

Argyle ISD will honor state football and band champions, as well as the state runner-up cheer spirit squad Wednesday evening.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium, 303 U.S. Highway 377 in Argyle.

Masks are required at all times in the stadium. Parking will be available in the main Argyle High School lot.

Commemorative posters and red pompoms will be passed out for free. Merchandise will be available for sale and trophies will be on display.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

