Robotics team to compete at state competition
Guyer High School's robotics team will compete in the UIL Championship BEST of Texas robotics competition this upcoming weekend.
Seeding matches will take place Friday evening and Saturday morning at Frisco's Comerica Center: 2601 Avenue of the Stars.
Semifinal and championship matches will be held Saturday afternoon at the same location.
The winning team from each region will earn a trophy and $1,000 cash prize.
For more information about scheduling, the competition requirements and more, visit the championship website at bestrobotics.org/site/.
Denton retired teachers group to meet
The Denton Area Retired Teachers Association will host a Christmas luncheon and singalong at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
It will be held at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road in Denton.
The luncheon costs $13. Reservations can be made by emailing dentonarspa1@gmail.com by Friday, Dec. 6.
Organizers ask those wishing to participate in the gift exchange to bring a gift valued between $5 and $10.
Scholarships available from healing center
Applications are open for three $500 scholarships from the Santé Center for Healing in Argyle.
One will go to an applicant working toward a graduate degree in the mental and behavioral health field, while another will go to somebody working toward a graduate degree in health care management.
The final scholarship will go to somebody at least two years into addiction recovery who has completed at least one year at an accredited college or university.
Applications are open through Dec. 31, and award announcements will be made on Jan. 20. More information is available at santescholarship.com.