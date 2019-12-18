Book donations

Newton Rayzor Elementary School Principal Cecilia Holt, left, and Paula House, a member of the Denton Area Retired Teacher Association, show off books the association recently donated to the campus — enough for each student to have one.

Another successful toy drive

For the second year in a row, the Third Grade Safety Patrol at Hattie Dyer Elementary hosted a toy drive. 

Local residents and businesses chipped in with toy donations to help the drive. At the drive's culmination last Friday, more than 520 toys were unloaded at Dyer Elementary. 

Students from Hattie Dyer Elementary in Krum carry in toys during the second annual toy drive hosted by the school's Third Grade Safety Patrol.

Principal Lindsey Boone, Assistant Principal Macy Faught and counselor Nadalee Daves will sort the gifts into interest areas before they're distributed to families in need. 

Toys will be dropped off unannounced on porches in the area.

"With so many families not wanting to reach out for help in order to hold on to their pride, a secret porch drop will enable the toy drive to support them this holiday season," Taylor Poston, a district spokeswoman, wrote in a press release.

