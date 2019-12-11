Area
Meeting announcement
All retired school personnel are invited to attend a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 19.
The luncheon, hosted by the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association, will be held at the Lewisville ISD Administration Center, 1565 W. Main St. in Lewisville.
Organizers encourage attendees to bring a new or gently used book for the Children's Book Project, as well as a food item for a local food bank. All attendees are eligible for door prizes.
Bari's Pasta and Pizza will cater, and tickets cost $12. Tickets must be purchased from Peggy Waid by Saturday. She can be contacted at jerry113@centurytel.net or at 972-505-0740.
For more information about the association, call 972-436-7907.