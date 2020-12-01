Krum ISD
Middle schoolers earn spot in All-Region Band
Twenty-seven Krum middle schoolers earned a spot in the All-Region Band after competing against musicians across the state this past month.
In total, 41 Krum seventh and eighth graders competed in the competition.
Krum Middle School had the most students of any school to make the All-Region Band, according to a district press release. Krum middle schoolers will make up roughly a quarter of the band.
Retired personnel plan Dec. 4 virtual meeting
The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will meet virtually on Dec. 4. All retired school personnel are invited to the meeting, which will be held via Zoom.
Members will discuss Christmas decorations and gift ideas.
Contact Paula House at paulahouse@my.unt.edu for a link to attend the meeting.
— Staff report