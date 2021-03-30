Denton ISD
Students awarded calf scramble scholarships
Maggie DeLaCerda and Taya Webb of Denton ISD’s chapters of the National FFA Organization were each awarded scholarships totaling $7,000.
Scholarships came through the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s Calf Scramble Scholarship Committee.
The DISD students were among the 72 participants to share in the $340,000 in scholarships through the committee.
DeLaCerda was awarded $3,000 and Webb was awarded $4,000.
Argyle ISD
Two students headed to state theater meet
Argyle high schoolers Izzy Wolfe and TJ Atkins qualified for the state UIL Theatrical Design meet.
Wolfe qualified through hair and makeup design, and Atkins through marketing design.
The state meet will be held virtually in May.
Debaters place in virtual UIL events
High schoolers Billy Mykel and Tristan Ball placed in the UIL state debate events.
Each placed in the virtual cross-examination event, for which Mykel earned a second-place finish and Ball placed fifth.
They also placed fifth overall as a team.
Academic team won first place
Argyle High’s team won first place in its district academic meet earlier this month.
They placed just above second-place Bridgeport ISD and third-place Decatur ISD.
The regional competition will be held on April 16-17.