Denton ISD
Book donations to local children
Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association members donated 502 new books to two DISD schools.
Books were delivered to the Gonzalez and Windle schools for young children.
Toy donations to local children
Volunteers working with the local U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Denton delivered dozens of bags of toys to children at the Fred Moore Day Nursery School.
Volunteers took the surplus of toys and bagged them into smaller groups so they could easily pass them out to the preschoolers ahead of Christmas Eve.
One volunteer estimated they distributed roughly 100 bags of toys to nursery school students across two facilities.
Area
Area retired school personnel to meet
The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will conduct its next meeting via Zoom on Jan. 8.
All retired school personnel are invited to attend.
Kirsten Kaae, author and mental health professional, will lead the day's program.
Those interested in attending should contact Paula House at paulahouse@my.unt.edu for a link to this month's meeting.