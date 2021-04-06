Denton ISD
Student wins national essay competition
Taiyo Kobayashi-Hare, a fifth grader at Pecan Creek Elementary, earned first place in a national essay writing competition.
His entry in the Bilingual Student Essay Competition, hosted by the National Association for Bilingual Education, was selected as the national winner among elementary school authors.
Area
Lewisville group
to meet via Zoom
The Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 9:45 a.m. on April 15.
Kristen Dye of the Lewisville Public Library will be the day’s guest speaker.
Those interested are asked to watch their email inboxes for invitations to the virtual meeting. Call 972-436-7907 for more information.
Denton group to meet on Friday via Zoom
The Denton Area Retired School Personnel Association will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 9:45 on April 9.
Dalton Gregory, a retired Denton ISD principal, will be the day’s guest speaker.
Contact Paula House via paulahouse@my.unt.edu for the Zoom link to attend the meeting.
— Staff report