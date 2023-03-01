Pair helping voters

For the Nov. 8 election, Chuck Rives, 75, and Cynthia Rives, 71, served as nonpartisan volunteers to help University of North Texas students with any questions about voting outside polling site at the Denton Wesley Foundation on campus. 

 Elizabeth Bulot/For the DRC

If state Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, has her way, students at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University wouldn't ever have the option to cast a local, state or national ballot on their campus.

The freshman lawmaker authored House Bill 2390, a short piece of legislation that would prohibit county commissioners from locating polling places on higher education campuses. In the days since filing the bill, Isaac has tweeted that critics who allege the bill represents voter suppression haven't researched the real reason to keep ballot boxes off college campuses: security.

