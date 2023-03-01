For the Nov. 8 election, Chuck Rives, 75, and Cynthia Rives, 71, served as nonpartisan volunteers to help University of North Texas students with any questions about voting outside polling site at the Denton Wesley Foundation on campus.
If state Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-Dripping Springs, has her way, students at the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University wouldn't ever have the option to cast a local, state or national ballot on their campus.
Isaac's tweet linked to a story from Axios Austin about Austin ISD closing schools on Nov. 8 because some campuses were serving as polling places. However, the Axios story pointed to a House Oversight Committee report that found Texas was a key state in violent threats made against election workers, and noted that Austin ISD officials were also concerned about the mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 elementary school students and two teachers dead.
In 2019, the Denton City Council placed a polling location on the UNT campus. Isaac's legislation wouldn't prevent a city council from locating a poll on campuses for local elections.
UNT President Neal Smatresk and NCTC Chancellor Brent Wallace didn't respond to inquiries about the proposed bill, though TWU Chancellor Carine Feyten, who was traveling when the Denton Record-Chronicle asked for a statement, said she hadn't read the bill and therefore preferred not to comment. On Wednesday, TWU spokesperson Matt Flores responded to a second request for comment.
“The chancellor typically does not comment on pending legislation, but generally supports efforts that would encourage students, faculty and staff to be actively engaged in the voting process,” Flores said.
County Judge Andy Eads, who presides over Denton County Commissioners Court — which determines the location of polling places — declined to comment.
"He has not read HB 2390. Nor has he had the opportunity to speak to the author of the bill to get the full background and legislative intent," said Dawn Cobb, director of community relations for Denton County Communications. "He always prefers to do that prior to commenting on legislation."
Cobb didn't respond to a second request for comment from the judge.
UNT Student Body President Jermaine Turner and Vice President Aalyhia Shillow didn't respond to multiple requests for comment. TWU Student Body President Ashley Tang and Vice President Cristal Johnson didn't reply to messages about the proposed legislation that would prohibit their constituents from casting a ballot on campus.
While Texas suffers from low voter turnout, a trend that is reflected by college students who are eligible to vote in the state, on-campus polling places aren't unheard of. In October, The Texas Tribune analyzed the number of early voting locations on public college and university campuses. The findings were surprising in some respects: 50% of public colleges in Texas had early voting locations on campus in 2022. Among Texas' nine historically Black colleges and universities, only 20% hosted early voting locations on campus.
UNT is a minority-majority campus, meaning most Mean Green students are low-income students, first-generation college students and students of color. UNT is also now a designated Hispanic-serving institution, meaning more than 25% of students are Hispanic. TWU is also a minority-majority university.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.