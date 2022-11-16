Jain and Nikrah

High school students Lavik Jain and Shivansh Nikhra developed an automated system to detect depressive or suicidal social media posts and alert nearby mental health organizations that the poster might be at risk of suicide.

Suicide is on the rise in Denton County, and the Denton County MHMR Center is looking to take preventive action — partnering with two Frisco high schoolers who designed an automated system to detect social media users who are at risk.

In all of 2021, there were 98 total suicides in Denton County, according to the Denton County MHMR Center. Between January and October 2022, there have been 83. This year's number is expected to exceed last year's as there have already been eight suicides recorded so far in November, said Brittany Waymack, the chief operating officer of the Denton County MHMR Center.

Lavik Jain and Shivansh Nikhra

Shivansh Nikhra (left) and Lavik Jain (right) developed a system that scans social media posts from users within a certain geographic boundary for content that could express depression or suicidal ideation.
