Marching practice

Denton High School band members practice outside for the season, which has been affected by record-breaking heat.

 Courtesy photo/Denton ISD

North Texas got a short breather from a summer so blistering that people stayed home from the North Texas Fair and Rodeo.

Sure, temperatures last week were still eye-popping, with days reaching 98 degrees, but after weeks of peak temperatures over 105 degrees, local parks and neighborhoods saw people coming out of their homes and apartments — especially in the mornings and as the sun set.

