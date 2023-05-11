When the school year ends for Denton County families, those on the margins can struggle to see that their children get enough to eat.

Both Denton ISD and Denton Parks and Recreation are planning their summer food programs, and details are to be announced.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

0
0
0
0
0