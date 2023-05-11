When the school year ends for Denton County families, those on the margins can struggle to see that their children get enough to eat.
Both Denton ISD and Denton Parks and Recreation are planning their summer food programs, and details are to be announced.
Stuart Birdseye, a spokesman for the city of Denton, said the city is contracted with the S. Tracy Howard Project through 2024, and that the nonprofit provides food during the summer at all of the summer camps run by the Denton Parks and Recreation Department.
In the meantime, local families in need will have options for meals.
Our Daily Bread Denton
The local nonprofit community kitchen, together with Monsignor King Outreach Center, serves meals three times a day every day. Breakfast is served between 8 and 9 a.m., lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and dinner is served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Meals are served at the community kitchen and shelter, located at 909 N. Loop 288.
The Hope Center
The local ministry hosts its Feed the City event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last) each Sunday at the center located at 312 W. McKinney St. What’s included? A hot meal from a local restaurant, pantry items and produce. The food is free and is given drive-thru style at the church.
First Refuge Ministries
Families can get food once a month at the First Refuge Food Pantry in Denton and Sanger. As a “choice pantry,” First Refuge outreach allows people to choose food according to their dietary needs as well as choosing items to supplement what they already have at home. To be eligible, recipients must bring proof of identification for themselves and all members of their household — birth certificates, current Medicaid cards or government-issued picture ID are accepted. One caveat: The pantry serves families who live north of Lewisville Lake in Denton County.
Pantry hours in Denton are 9 a.m. to noon on Monday; 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Denton location is at 1701 Broadway St.
Pantry hours in Sanger are 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday. The Sanger location is at 713 S. Fifth St.
Denton Community Food Center
The community food center allows families to visit and receive food once a month. Recipients have to show proof of ID and Denton residence. Any valid ID — passports, SNAP cards and green cards — is accepted.
If you haven’t used the center before, you will have an interview to confirm eligibility.
Each household gets enough food to feed a family of four for one week. The center uses a to-go distribution model. Recipients drive to the food center at 306 N. Loop 288, Ste. 400, and follow the signs. Volunteers will guide recipients through the process and direct traffic. Recipients will get a basket of food in the waiting room of the food center and will load the food into their cars.
The food center operates from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
