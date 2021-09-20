At least one local school was left without soap dispensers after a TikTok trend swept across the campus this past week.
The trend shows students committing “devious licks” — minor but difficult thefts — on school property.
Many videos show people having stolen soap dispensers, paper towel dispensers and other school items, mostly from bathrooms. Other videos show bathroom stall walls missing or intentionally clogged toilets.
The national trend, which began sometime around Sept. 1, found its way to Denton County over the past couple of weeks. An email from Denton ISD officials to Navo Middle School families on Sept. 13 asked that parents speak to their children about how serious theft is.
“We encourage all parents to send their students to school with soap to wash their hands starting tomorrow, as our bathrooms are now void of soap dispensers, paper towels and the majority of them continue to be vandalized on a daily basis,” the Navo email to parents continued.
Jeff Russell, area superintendent over the zone that includes Navo, said some students, especially younger kids, think the theft and vandalism is funny and not serious.
“Just because this is on social media does not mean this is socially acceptable,” Russell said Friday.
Russell and Julie Zwahr, a Denton ISD spokesperson, said the thefts and vandalism aren’t confined to Navo, but they did not specify how many campuses had experienced the effects of the devious licks trend, though Russell said elementary, middle and high schools had been affected.
“I think it’s fair to say we’ve had incidences — a handful of incidences — on campuses across the district,” Zwahr said Friday.
An Argyle ISD spokesperson emailed a prepared statement in response to interview requests on Friday.
Included were comments from Superintendent Telena Wright urging parents to help the district stamp out the trend.
Also included was a message sent to Argyle ISD parents.
“Argyle Middle School and Argyle High School students have been involved in this destructive behavior and future actions of this nature will result in school or legal consequences,” the message read. “Some of these student actions include destroying soap dispensers, intentionally clogging toilets, taking clocks from walls and removing items from classrooms/hallways.”
These sorts of disruptive shenanigans edging into the realm of illegality aren’t new to American public schools. The difference is the self-incrimination.
“The difference here is filming it,” Russell said.
TikTok this past week took down many references to the devious licks trend, but videos continue to circulate widely on other social media platforms.
“Students are not only filming themselves and others [taking parts in this trend], we have security footage on all the campuses,” Zwahr said.
District officials have so far kept punishments for the acts in-house instead of involving law enforcement. Investigations into culprits have been fairly straightforward so far, Zwahr and Russell said.
Students typically film and upload videos of their crimes, and hallway cameras typically capture their getaway. Plus, Zwahr said, it’s easy to know when to be on the lookout “when you hear a loud noise of a soap dispenser being ripped off a wall and see a kid running out.”
Russell said punishments laid out in the student code of conduct vary from detention to alternative school placements based upon the level of damage caused.
As of Friday, Zwahr said Denton ISD’s Deputy Superintendent Scott Niven hadn’t been contacted with damage estimates.