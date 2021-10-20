A group of Bronco upperclassmen gathered at the back of the Denton High School lecture hall on Wednesday. They were excited about something very hot — and very dangerous.
As participants in the school year’s first meeting of the DHS Distinguished Speaker Program, the students are talking about volcanos.
Nearly a dozen juniors and seniors spent an hour talking to Christina Neal, a volcanologist with the United States Geological Survey. Neal is one of many people Denton resident and program founder Bill Reed has lined up to talk about their STEM careers.
“I’m obsessed with Pompeii and Mount Vesuvius,” said junior Kamiyah Pitts, who volleyed about a dozen questions to Neal during the virtual discussion. “I have always wanted to know how a volcanic eruption could bury an entire city in ash in minutes. Because ash falls like snow, right?”
Thanks to Neal, Pitts and her peers learned that “pyroclastic density currents” can hurl gas, debris and lava (depending on what kind of volcano it comes from) in a few blinks of an eye.
“Pyroclastic density currents can be incredibly fast,” Neal told the students. “They can reach hurricane speeds.”
That’s why an entire city was buried so fast, Pitts learned. In 79 BCE, Mount Vesuvius erupted and released 100,000 times the thermal energy released in the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“I like science. I’m a nerd,” said senior Becca Patten. “I don’t know anything about volcanos, though. I had no idea that scientists could get heat measurements just right next to a lava flow. And I didn’t know that you can walk across a lava flow once it cools down and you have the crust to protect you.”
Junior Jake Fuller said he came into the speaker’s discussion low on volcano knowledge himself.
“I just like to learn new things,” he said. “I’ve seen videos of lava flows, but I didn’t really know anything about them. It was cool to learn about them.”
Students quizzed Neal on all sorts of volcano facts: How do underwater volcanoes work, and how do they affect the marine life around them? (They erupt frequently, and sometimes make the immediate environment toxic.) What is the difference between the volcanoes in Alaska and Hawaii? (Alaskan volcanoes are the products of subduction, or shifting tectonic plates.)
What would cause a volcano to erupt suddenly? (In volcanoes like Mount St. Helens, a large rock slide released pressure from the “plumbing” of the volcano and, well, boom!) Are lava lakes real? (Yes, and they are fascinating for volcanologists to study.)
Bill Reed started the speakers program about four years ago. He was inspired to expand on the garden-variety career day idea, and bring STEM specialists to Denton ISD to talk about the interesting things they do for a living — from searching for habitable planets in our solar system to counting killer whales.
“I grew up in New Mexico, and I really wanted to be a marine biologist,” Reed said. “But my dad was like, ‘Marine biology? You live in the middle of the desert. There’s no ocean around here.’ He was right. But I always wanted to do that.”
Instead, Reed said he did a stint in the military, which didn’t suit him. Then he was hired by Texas Instruments, now Raytheon Technologies. The company liked to hire people from the military for “traits I didn’t have,” he said. But he did have curiosity, and worked in Raytheon’s failure analysis division for decades.
Reed said the division would examine broken or malfunctioning products, many of which had been tested in the soaring heat of Saudi Arabia and the bone-clattering cold of Antartica. His division would determine what exactly failed, discovering that some screws weren’t made of the right material and that the glass of circuit boards had cracks too small to be seen by the naked eye. They could cause particles of copper to slough off tiny plates and settle into the micro-crack and short out a circuit.
“I loved getting up and going to work every day. I would have done it if they didn’t pay me,” Reed said.
But he always wondered what might happen if he’d had just one conversation with a marine biologist. Would he have studied a different science and spent his life aboard research boats? It’s hard to say, Reed said, but he means to show DHS students that there are ways to make money outside of finance, commerce and the corporate cubicles they so often learn about during career days.
“I learned that someone just needed to do it,” Reed said.
Reed first lined up speakers, put together a program at McMath Middle School, which he said was too much for students that young. He brought it to DHS and found more than enough students who want to know more about science and tech careers.
The program has attracted mostly Hispanic and Black students, and for Reed, it’s a special point of pride that most of the students who participate are girls. During Wednesday’s meeting, both Neal and Reed mentioned that the sciences are dominated by white men who are reevaluating their fields and working to make them more inviting for women and non-white specialists.
“Maybe it’s because I have a daughter,” Reed said. “But I want these girls to see that there is a place for them in these fields. And let me tell you, when they walk into that lecture hall, they sit down and see a woman on that screen, they sit up straighter. They start asking questions. That’s really important to me.”
Reed has lined up an impressive group of speakers for this school year’s program, which meets from noon to 1 p.m. every other week. A chief scientist for NASA will speak, as will the deputy director of the FBI, a Nobel laureate in chemistry and a penguin researcher, to name a few. Most of the speakers participate virtually.
Denton school board member Barbara Burns said she’s attended several of the sessions.
“The International Baccalaureate program [at Denton High] is the right fit for this,” Burns said. “Bill has found phenomenal speakers, and we need the diversity in order to have a better understanding.”