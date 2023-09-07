UNT grads
Buy Now

University of North Texas College of Music students are shown during commencement in May 2022. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

A three-year pause on student loan payments and interest accrual initiated at the start of the pandemic is coming to an end Oct. 1, leaving nearly 4 million Texans scrambling to figure out how to factor the debt payments back into their budgets.

Former President Donald Trump first suspended payments in March 2020 to provide pandemic relief through the CARES Act, and that suspension was then extended through the end of the year and carried on by President Joe Biden.

EMMI TINAJERO can be reached at emmi.tinajero@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags