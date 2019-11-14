More than 100 students packed into seats at the quarterly University of North Texas Board of Regents meeting on Thursday afternoon in protest after students made clear demands to improve cultural competence at UNT.
The students publicly announced the sit-in Thursday, urging students to wear black in solidarity. Many had green duct tape across their mouths and carried homemade signs that read "#notmyUNT" and "Diversity without inclusion means NOTHING!"
The sit-in comes one week after former Assistant General Counsel Caitlin Sewell said the n-word during an event on campus. She resigned last Friday.
In a letter posted online and signed by the Student Government Association, students demand the following: Required diversity training for all university employees, a mandatory cultural competency course for students, a strategic plan for increased diversity and inclusion, an increase in black and brown staff and faculty members next academic year and additional financial resources for the multicultural center.
This story will be updated.