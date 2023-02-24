A grant will help both the University of North Texas and North Texas Central College identify future Hispanic engineers and make the most of their time on the community college campus.
“For underserved populations, it’s really easy to transfer from a community college to a university, be ready to finish the next two years but find out that you missed one class and now you won’t finish in two years,” said Associate Dean for the UNT College of Engineering Nandika D’Souza, who applied for the $800,000 National Science Foundation grant.
UNT and NCTC will work together to help Hispanic students — and other students from underserved groups — move from engineering classes and camps at the community college and into the College of Engineering at UNT.
The grant funds a program for student groups who want more exposure to STEM education. It’s geared toward community-building, networking opportunities, academic guidance and career coaching over two years. The first and second parts of the project involve working on a community garden. In the project, students will take on the manufacturing, hardware or programming aspects of the project.
The third part gives students the chance to engage with faculty and staff in a number of ways: through research or industry experience, including visits to laboratories, research opportunities for undergraduates and industry internships.
The fourth includes the partnership with NCTC. The joint program focuses on eliminating unintended barriers between community colleges and the university.
Students at NCTC are offered the opportunity to study the “Joy of Computing,” a course to engage students in computer science and engineering. Students would be able to take the class in the summer as a camp or for credit as a course at UNT.
The partnership with NCTC also includes rethinking how universities and community colleges count and apply course credit hours.
Darrell Smith, NCTC industrial and engineering division chair, said the partnership builds on joint STEM camps and meet-ups that have given NCTC students a look at what the UNT College of Engineering can offer in a hands-on way. He said UNT has worked with NCTC students, inviting them to summer camps to learn 3D printing or additive manufacturing in the state-of-the-art UNT labs.
“I think engineering offers a — I don’t know if I want to use the word ‘equalization’ — but, you know, in my experience with any engineering, you get so many different inputs and people that are involved with it, and it usually comes down to team collaboration and great ideas. And for Hispanics or any group or demographic of people, it’s a great opportunity to not only assert your creativity and your engineering skill, but to advance or to be part of a huge collaborative team.”
D’Souza said the partnership with NCTC will challenge one small thing that has a big impact on students: changing the script students follow from high school into community college. For many Hispanic students, the cost of a university education is a real barrier. But if they don’t get good guidance at community college, what started out as an affordable pathway to a degree can get much more costly.
“There are a number of students who would be good candidates for the College of Engineering, and they are prepared to transfer and complete their program in two years. But if they haven’t taken calculus at the community college, they automatically have four more years,” she said. “Math readiness is a key to our engineering program, and we don’t want to lose students who want to pursue the program, but four years is just something they can’t do.”
Smith said NCTC students in the industrial and engineering division are in the right place to transfer to UNT, where they can either complete certifications or earn a four-year degree.
“I have a large division,” he said. “I do have welding, I do have HVAC machining, which is more engineering based. And then I have the actual engineering technology, which is design-based. ... There are a lot of different ways you can start an engineering program here, and we’re pretty proud of that. This partnership with UNT stretches it.
“It’s been a really great opportunity for our students, and I hope to see some real growth with it.”
Smith said North Texas colleges are expecting growth in the number of Hispanic students who are looking to either go into trades and jump into jobs with certifications, or who will be interested in transferring to universities. Community colleges will need to be ready to help students go into the workforce or continue their education.
“A few years ago, I actually was getting all these student complaints,” D’Souza said. “I drove up to NCTC in Gainesville. I met Debbie Huffman, the dean of the career and technical education department. She turned out to be really a great ally. So I showed her how we had these degrees. And we built a good partnership of trying to communicate to students, but we found that there were continual challenges.”
D’Souza studied UNT retention rates of community college transfer students and was surprised to see that they were starting their university programs without some important prerequisites.
D’Souza and Huffman decided to use the Eagle Bound Program, a partnership between UNT and NCTC, Collin College, Dallas Community College, Grayson College, Hill College, Tarrant County College and Weatherford College, to get NCTC students plugged in to the information and guidance they need.
“We are dealing with a situation that society hasn’t particularly invited a whole group of students to become engineers, or computer scientists,” D’Souza said. “It really appealed to me, this issue. And I found that you cannot assume, ‘Let’s just work with associate’s degree [students] who are taking an engineering track. So that’s the other issue.
“If you are not taking engineering, you will never get advice to take all these math courses. We have to change the way we approach students who come in from one program and want to study engineering. ... How can we advise these students so that they are prepared? That’s what this program can do. And it really isn’t just for Hispanic students. In my mind, this can be a benefit to any underserved group of students.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.