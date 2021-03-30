The University of North Texas' partnership with PGA will allow students to learn about the business side of professional golf.
UNT will offer The Business of Golf in the 21st Century as an eight-week course this summer at its Frisco campus.
It will be open to all students and has no prerequisites. It will cover golf operations, revenue generation and contemporary challenges, according to a university press release.
UNT signed a partnership agreement with PGA in 2018 shortly after the association announced it was moving its headquarters to Frisco.